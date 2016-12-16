Painters square off in art battle at Padlock

Jenny O’Brien has never battled before, but she knows what it takes to win. Practise is part of it, as is planning ahead, but a flair for the dramatic will be just as key when eight local artists square off at Padlock Studios this weekend for an all-star painting showdown.

“You can be the best showman painter there is and use big gestures and people will vote for it because you’re a performer,” said O’Brien, who has co-produced previous battles in the city with husband Mike.

Art battling has been in Canada for just shy of a decade, but only launched in Kamloops last May. The format is simple, but intense: Six artists across a range of styles and techniques are given 20 minutes to create an acrylic painting in front of a live audience.

At the end of the round, the public votes on their favourites.

Then, the whole process repeats before the top two artists from each round return for one last 20 minute paint-off.

Battle winners will compete again next June for a place in the regional finals in Vancouver.

This weekend, the O’Briens are shaking up the competition in a major way.

For the first round of competition, eight artists will have two days to complete a 36-by-36 painting.

Once the clock runs out, they’ll return to Padlock on Saturday night for two traditional speed rounds, allowing organizers to combine a gallery show with the traditional battle format.

“This is the first time they’ve had a chance to showcase who they are and what they do in a long form, what they would do in their studio at home,” Mike said.

As in a sports competition, practise makes perfect. Artist Bailey Koopmans said she spends her pre-battle preparation on sketching, getting the layout of her planned pieces set in her head.

Artists aren’t bound to a theme, so pieces can vary wildly both in subject and style. This weekend’s battle will feature painters whose works range from surrealist to fantasy-inspired to realist.

“We want artists to really paint what’s in their hearts and showcase their strongest side,” Mike said. “It’s half performance, so you’ve got to be really comfortable with what you’re doing.”

The event itself marries art appreciation with the drama of competition.

“You get people who are there for the show of it — they like the reality show idea of it, they get to watch in real time. They might not be art connoisseurs, but they appreciate the event for its competitiveness,” Jenny said.“Then you get people who are very much embedded in the art community who come out to see what everybody’s bringing.”

Viewers have three chances to check out the artwork.

Public viewings begin today from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Padlock Studios, 175 Second Ave., and continue tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as painters work on their large canvasses. The battle continues tomorrow evening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20, or $10 for students.