Pakhomenko leads WolfPack to fifth win

Iuliia Pakhomenko had 18 kills, four aces, 11 digs and one block as the Thompson Rivers WolfPack took a straight-sets victory off the MacEwan Griffins in Edmonton on Friday night.

The scores were 25-21, 25-21 and 25-20.

Abby Spratt chipped in with 35 assists, one ace and five digs for Thompson Rivers.

The Pack is now 5-4 on the year.

“A win on the road is important and to take care of business 3-0 is great for the group,” said WolfPack head coach Chad Grimm.

“We can clean up some things. It wasn’t always crisp volleyball. But, at the end of the day, we god the job done and that’s what’s important.”

The WolfPack men weren’t as successful, losing 3-1 to the Griffins to fall to 1-8 on the season.

The clubs will play again Saturday night, their final matches of the regular season’s first half.