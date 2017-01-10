Pakhomenko named Canada West’s first star

A 62-kill performance in Calgary on the weekend has landed Iuliia Pakhomenko on top of the Canada West’s three stars of the week.

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack outside hitter etched her name into the Canada West record book in Calgary against the Dinos, with her 31 kills on both Thursday and Friday ranking third all-time for most kills in a match. Her combined 62 kills over two nights is the most ever by a Canada West women’s volleyball player in a weekend series.

Pakhomenko, a native of Donetsk, Ukraine, currently leads the conference in both kills (216) and kills per set (4.91).