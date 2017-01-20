Palliative-care rooms coming to Overlander facility in Kamloops

The two Kamloops MLAs spoke on Friday about a subject that is close to them as they announced funding for a quartet of palliative-care rooms at the Overlander Residential Care facility in Brocklehurst.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA and Health Minister Terry Lake spoke of research and public conversations on end-of-life issues and the reality that “having a good death is part of having a good life.”

It was something he saw when his mother died in her home surrounded by most of her family.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone echoed Lake’s remarks. He told the group gathered for the press conference about his grandmother, who is in palliative care in a facility in Vancouver, and how it eases his family’s concerns to see the quality of care she is receiving.

Wendy Marlow, executive director of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House said projects like the four beds at Overlander are important because “families can be families and not caregivers.”

The B.C. Centre for Palliative Care gave the Kamloops Hospice Society $120,000 to create the new rooms at Overlander and pay for renovations that were required.

This included creation of a kitchen area and a private room for families to use, for doctors to have conferences with family members or to just provide a place filled with quietness. The hospice society received $3,000 in seed money to be used for anything from training volunteers to outreach to promoting awareness of palliative care.

Overlander extended-care manager Denise Slevins said providing care “is what we’re good at,” adding staff are looking forward to becoming more specialized in palliative care.

“We’re going to try very hard to become Marjorie Willoughby’s sister,” Slevins said.

The rooms are expected to be open next month.