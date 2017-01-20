Palm Springs more than chipping, putting

PALM SPRINGS —Travelers heading south for a week or more, are generally there for one reason — to escape the rain, snow and cold that grips our part of the world between November and March. And there’s no doubt the Palm Springs area is a wonderful place to relax, especially if golf is one of your pursuits.

After all, it’s one of America’s premier golf destinations with some 110 courses contained within the 72-kilometre stretch of the Coachella Valley that houses the Greater Palm Springs region.

With a permanent population of about 350,000 that means there’s a golf course for 3,182 people, making it one of the most favorable golf courses-to-population ratios in the world. Scotland, for example, has 543 courses for five million people or one for every 9,208 people.

Even with tourists flooding the place in winter — thereby doubling the population — there’s still plenty of chances to grab a tee-time. And if you book for after 1 p.m., there’s usually a deep discount.

If golf isn’t your thing, there’s tennis, hiking, cycling, shopping at discount malls, jeep tours deep into the desert, a tram ride up San Jacinto Mountain, hanging out by the pool enjoying what mother nature has provided and arts and entertainment.

Most think of Palm Spring as a single entity. But, it is actually a succession of communities that stretch along the valley with Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indio, La Quinta, Coachella, Indian Wells and Thermal tied together like mountain climbers tethered to a single rope.

For newbies, it can seem an imposing sprawl of walled desert retreats with security guards at every gate. But, while it’s a seamless passage with only a sign or marker indicating you’ve passed from one community to another, each of these communities has its own character and feel.

Palm Springs itself is the original community and is the heart of the region, having a downtown area. There you’ll find exclusive shopping along El Paseo Drive on the Palm Springs/Palm Desert border line plus a series of intimate restaurants and art galleries that make El Paseo a major art marketplace.

Along Palm Canyon Drive in the heart of the community, you get a feel of what old Palm Springs was like back in its heyday of the 1950s and 1960s. But there’s more to the region than golf, tennis, shopping and swimming pools. As pleasant as those activities might be, the valley offers an abundance of other activities often missed.

Two of the major draws in March are the BNP Paribas Tennis Open, the largest ATP and WTA professional tennis tournament in the world at Indian Wells; and the ANA Inspiration Women’s Professional Golf Association tournament at Rancho Mirage — both attracting the best players in their sport from around the world. But there is also an incredibly rich variety of cultural activities that take place in Greater Palm Springs.

In fact, each of the communities have their own arts festivals and, throughout the year, there are more major classical and popular performances here than you’ll find in most large cities. Only Las Vegas comes close to equalling the number of big-name performances found in the Palm Springs area.

This current season has already seen Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, The Who and Neil Young performing at The Empire Polo Club in Indio in October. The Palm Canyon Theater has a series of Broadway shows including Evita, You Can’t Take It with You and Sweet Charity this winter.

The Annenberg Theater at the Palm Springs Art Museum features Broadway and jazz singers. Performers include: Cheyenne Jackson, Jane Monheit, the duo of Liz Callaway and Jason Graae and Norm Lew.

Other music performers this winter at the McCallum Theater include the Vienna Boys Choir, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Joshua Bell, Olivia Newton-John, pianist Jeffrey Siegel, Vanessa Williams plus Broadway shows that include Annie, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Last of the Red-Hot Lovers and many other headline performers and performances that includes Randy Bachman in March.

Being close to Los Angeles has its advantages. Palm Springs becomes a smaller version of Sundance, Utah with the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in January. And if you’re around in the heat of August, the Palm Springs International Short Film Festival is held at the historic Plaza Theatre. Palm Springs, after all, is not just about chipping and putting.

— Ray Chatelin, Travel Writers’ Tales

Travel Writers’ Tales is an independent newspaper syndicate. For more, go online to travelwriterstales.com.