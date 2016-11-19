Pandas, Golden Bears take out Wolves

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack was on the wrong side of the scoreboard in both men’s and women’s basketball action on Friday night in Edmonton.

The Alberta Golden Bears defeated the WolfPack 82-79 in men’s action, while the Alberta Pandas took a 69-44 win on the women’s hardcourt.

Both Alberta clubs are 5-0 on the season, while both Thompson Rivers teams are 1-4.

“We turned it over way too much and couldn’t hit a three-point shot,” women’s head coach Scott Reeves said.

“Our offense needs to score more points. It’s that simple.”

Emma Piggin had 16 points, three steals, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes of play for Thompson Rivers.

The men, meanwhile, were led by Luke Morris who chipped in with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Head coach Scott Clark was ejected in the second quarter after receiving back-to-back technical fouls.

The clubs will play again tonight in Edmonton.