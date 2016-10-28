Parallel protests for 40 days in downtown Kamloops

Pro-life advocates who have been holding signs on Third Avenue just south of Columbia Street since late September say they are saddened by “vulgar” messages being conveyed by duelling pro-choice campaigners protesting a few yards away — but the pro-choicers say they are just looking out for the best interests of women.

“For a lot of us, either personally or through friends, we know women who have had abortions,” said Wren Anthony, a member of the Kamloops Pro-Choice Society.

“They feel bad enough already. We want to support women in whatever they do.”

The pro-choice advocates have been protesting the 40-day pro-life campaign almost since it began on Sept. 28.

Pro-choice protestors have been holding signs at the busy intersection of Third Avenue and Columbia Street, some of them bearing crude messages, trying to spread their message.

One sign used pro-life reasoning to compare oral sex to cannibalism.

Another said, “If I wanted the church in my vagina, I’d bang a priest.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Kathy Dahl, a spokeswoman for the 40 Days of Life campaign.

“I feel that women have let me down.

“Nowadays, women seem to think being a liberated woman means — they’ve missed the point. You want to be the best person you can be, man or woman.”

Anthony disagreed, saying it’s all about starting and facilitating a conversation.

“If our campaign forces parents to talk to their kids about blow jobs, abortion, medical euthanasia, where’s the problem?” she said.

“I think a blanket approach to say all these things are negative hurts everybody.”

Domenica Spina, another 40 Days of Life spokeswoman, said her group plans to meet with the pro-choice advocates once the 40-day campaign wraps up on Nov. 6.

“We’ve gone out and talked to them,” she said.

“They said after the 40 days we could reach out to them by Facebook and get out and have a conversation.”

Anthony said it’s all about encouraging women to do what they think is best.

“We are for whatever the woman decides,” she said.

“We’re supportive. We’re not making choices for people.

“We don’t expect everyone to agree with us, but I think what we have to say is all very palpable.”

Dahl believes too many women are making decisions without fully considering the implications.

“We live in a really good country that allows us to have choice,” she said. “But I believe really firmly that a lot of people are making uninformed choices.”