Should park have Secwepemc moniker?

MOE discussing rename of Roderick Haig-Brown park
B.C.’s Ministry of Environment is in discussions to rename the park at the heart of the Adams River salmon run, changing it from a tribute to an iconic Canadian to a Secwepemc name.
Roderick Haig-Brown park was established in 1977 and given the moniker of the famed conservationist and author of nearly 30 books.
During the dominant sockeye run every four years, it is visited by hundreds of thousands of people from around the world.
A B.C. Liberal government spokesman confirmed “informal discussions have taken place” but provided no other detail.
Kathryn Michel, a language worker at Chief Atahm school in Chase, applauded the idea in conjunction with Canada’s 150th anniversary. She recently sent a letter to the Salmon Arm Observer newspaper.
“The many Secwepemc place names, including those referring to landforms, waterways, village sites and resource-gathering areas, had unceremoniously been cast aside and rebranded to suit the current agendas of Euro-Canadian settlers, with many of these places named after individuals,” she wrote. “In contrast, Secwepemc place names highlight the essence of the land and/or the relationship between humans and the earth.”
In an interview, Michel said she is concerned the idea will turn into a conflict over Haig-Brown’s legacy on one side and recognizing Secwepemc history and culture on the other.
“We’re not trying to kick him off in a corner and forget what he’s about,” she said of the conservationist whose work was important in recognizing a need to create the park four decades ago. He died the year before the park was established and named after him.
There are examples of renaming places in B.C., most notably the change from Queen Charlotte Islands to Haida Gwaii.
Shuswap environmentalist Jim Cooperman said removing Haig-Brown’s name will be controversial. He suggests a compromise that retains Haig-Brown’s name and includes a Secwepemc moniker, as well.
“Whatever happens, I don’t want to see Roderick Haig-Brown lost in the shuffle. The park wouldn’t exist without Roderick Haig-Brown.”
Michel said she was surprised to read about the proposal through a column penned by Cooperman in Salmon Arm’s newspaper.
“We need to be at the table when there’s a name change,” she said.
Michel suggested the name Kwlolecw (green earth) but added more appropriate names may come out in discussion. She also said she doesn’t want Haig-Brown’s name to leave the park, advocating it be retained in a future building or centre within the park.
Rather than renaming and removing how about sharing. Difficult to unceremoniously cast aside Secwepemc place names when there is no record of them. Roderick Haig-Brown was hardly a settler and Kathryn Michel should read his accomplishments.
I have an idea, why don’t we just stop this political correct B.S. and leave it called “Roderick Haig-Brown park” CANADIANS WAKE UP.
Canadians Wake Up to what?
The reality of the racist history of this land and the subsequent white-washing of said history? Who are you calling Canadians? I’m Canadian. I’ve woken up. I see and understand the fact and the reality.
This isn’t political correctness run amok. This is just the right thing to do ACROSS CANADA to honour the Indigenous History of our country. This movement is the arc of history bending toward Justice.
Maybe it’s time for YOU to wake up.
Absolutely
Time to change it
“Should park have Secwepemc moniker”?…no…because it was created to honor Brown. “Whatever happens, I don’t want to see Roderick Haig-Brown lost in the shuffle. The park wouldn’t exist without Roderick Haig-Brown.”….exactly, stop trying to rewrite history into being politically correct. Enough, already.
So, you support the honoring of Roderick Haig-Brown? That’s great, I do too. I do not think someone of his importance to the area should be replaced by a Secwepemc name to satisfy the few. However did you also know he was a champion environmentalist, who among other issues, fought to bring to the forefront the damages done by resource extraction, oil spills, and fossil fuel use. I wonder what he would think about your views on these exact same issues? Hypocrisy?
No…just reality…( btw, what would you do to replace fossil fuels, at the present time ? …or all the metals that went into that computer you’re typing on ? ) I’m sure we would all love to live in a virtual paradise but real life has a way of trumping that. To even consider a ban on oil would result in global chaos…but the rabid enviros in our midst, haven’t ventured that far down the road. I’m just sick & tired of people trying to rewrite history as they would have liked to see it…not what the realities were. Have a nice day.
Your arguments regarding fossil fuels are completely elementary snuff. You offer NO solutions, NO alternatives, and NO wisdom on the subject. There should be, at the very least, implemented scientific RESEARCH into renewable energy. And I mean heavy research, not just one university doing a pilot study. The old and tired argument “do you drive, do you use a computer?” is just so narrow minded and contributes absolutely nothing to further the conversations regarding energy use on this planet. Sure we need oil, and will need it for things other than energy use, but that in NO WAY means we should increase our infrastructure and dependence on a fossil energy. I am so sick and tired of pro-pipeliners having absolutely no remedy or plan to address the problem of climate change affecting our world today, only to state our reliance on a fossil fuel like a broken record. You usual suspects constantly claim “solar isn’t efficient”, “wind power kills birds”, or “our economy will collapse without oil”. A sad and pathetic reality when you spout these utter nonsense facts, yet have absolutely no relevant input regarding research into these renewable energies so they DO become more efficient, even more environmentally friendly, and can effectively replace a fossil fuel eventually. The fact is we need to get away from fossil fuels, maybe not tomorrow or this decade, BUT we need a definitive plan to replace them. Anyone denying this, bases their opinions on nothing to do with science. NOTHING!!
I believe this would be the perfect opportunity for the local First Nations bands in the area to contradict the name change for the sake of community and the respect of a good man. Roderick Haig-Brown was a great environmentalist and ironically stood for a lot of the same issues facing aboriginals in Canada today. There is absolutely no reason for the honoring of this man to be diminished in any way by a controversial name change. He has earned the right to be recognized. This looks like a feeble attempt to create more division between communities along the proposed pipeline route by the liberals.