Park visit unexpectedly cut short

Editor:

I had this problem a couple of years ago and now it is happening again.

I was at the park tonight just after 7 p.m. with my three-year-old son.

Sometimes I don’t get home until after 6 p.m. and our after-dinner activity, where we get to talk and get a little exercise, is walking our dogs in Westsyde Park, through the dog park and along the dike.

Yes, I know it’s dark. We do not care -— we have a flashlight.

Tonight, a city employee approached me as we were returning to our car and said, “Good timing, I was just about to lock the gate.”

Lock the gate?

It was just after 7 p.m. The sign at the entrance to the park says “open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.”

When I told him this, he mumbled something about having to lock up all the parks in town early, but his tone suggested he wasn’t following procedures.

The hockey rink lights are still on, which is another irritating aspect to this story as there are times when I (and I’m sure others) use the rink/tennis courts in the evenings.

Why, outside of laziness, would a City of Kamloops employee be locking a park up nearly four hours before closing time?

It’s bad enough there are no lights in the park.

Can’t you at least let us use it in the evening?

Chad Pearson

Kamloops