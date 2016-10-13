More parks for Juniper West

Residents in Juniper West will have something to look forward to when warm weather returns in 2017.

City of Kamloops parks planner Mike Doll said two new parks will open in the neighbourhood next year before the start of the summer season.

A dog park will open between Qu’Appelle Boulevard and Emerald Drive and a park with trails, picnic space and a playground is planned for a strip of land at Qu’Appelle Boulevard and Myra Place.

Doll said the parks are being added because the neighbourhood has begun to develop to the point where more green space is necessary.

The city was given land for the two parks by Juniper West’s developer — and will secure a third parcel when more land is subdivided to continue building up the area.

A preliminary design for the main park is online here.

Doll said to design the park, he looked at what is already available in Juniper Ridge.

“I didn’t really want to repeat what was already there,” he said. “For example, they already have a multi-use court, so why put another multi-use court in this park? And they already have tennis courts.”

Giving the neighbourhood a modern playground, however, was top of the list, Doll said, “because the other one in the main park definitely needs upgrading.”

He said the design for the park is mostly set, but if residents feel there is an amenity still needed in Juniper Ridge, they should contact the parks department so it can be considered for Juniper West’s eventual third park.

Both parks will go to tender in spring of 2017, with work to start as soon as possible, Doll said.

The city is also planning improvements to an existing neighbourhood trail that follows a FortisBC gas line, making it easier to navigate.

“I think that Gas Line Trail, which was in all of our active transportation plans, will become a nice funnel between Juniper, Rose Hill and, eventually, the downtown core,” Doll said. “That’s a really key active transportation network, so I’m really excited about where this development is going, actually.”