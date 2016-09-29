Partnership brings Chinese high school students to TRU

When Alexx Taishi arrived in Kamloops to start her high-school studies, she felt like there was too much distance between people. She felt uncomfortable, was worried about breaking rules and was focused on her sense she was in Canada representing her homeland of China.

Taishi is one of 59 students at the Maple Leaf North America private high school which has partnered with Thompson Rivers University to offer a curriculum of grades 10 to 12 studies that includes both the B.C. and Chinese curriculum.

The students and their teachers occupy a few rooms on the second floor of the Old Main Building on campus. The students also have dormitory residences. Taishi said in the weeks since she arrived to start her Grade 11 studies, she’s started to relax and sees Kamloops not as a cold city but as one where people respect personal space. She enjoys the campus, from the rainbow flag to how it accommodates students with disabilities.

“There is respect for all,” she told a gathering at the official opening of the school.

Although she’s far from home, she said, she likes her living situation. Each student has a bedroom and they share common spaces.

“This design is great,” Taishi said because, while she enjoys spending time with her fellow students, she values the time she can be on her own, time when she can do things she is interested in “or prep for my biology test.”

She’s also learned “there is a bigger world” and describes Kamloops as “warm, beautiful, with clean air and kind people.”

She has also developed a new understanding “of the meaning of home — and how good my dad can cook.”

TRU and China Maple Leaf Education Systems (CMLES) have been partners for about 20 years but this is the first time it has led to classes in Kamloops. The agreement signed earlier this year anticipates building a private boarding school for the students on the campus as part of the TRU university village plan. Now, Maple Leaf is renting the space it needs.

CMLES is China’s largest private school system and was certified to provide B.C. curriculum by the province’s ministry of education in 1998. The TRU school is the first CMLES has built in Canada.

Christopher Seguin, TRU’s vice-president academic, said the high school is not in competition with School District 73, which also brings international students into its secondary system, including many from China.

Seguin said students come to campus “through a confirmed and solid pipeline. We’re not going to China to recruit students. This is part of a long-time partnership and we’re not venturing into new ground looking for students.”