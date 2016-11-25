Pats prevail over Blazers in spirited affair at Sandman Centre

Both head coaches asked for more from their teams and that’s what they received on Friday at Sandman Centre.

The Regina Pats, rebounding from a poor performance in a loss to the hometown Prince George Cougars on Tuesday, earned a 3-0 win over the Kamloops Blazers, who were coming off a dismal effort in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the visiting Spokane Chiefs on Wednesday.

“If we would have had this effort on Wednesday, we would have had a win,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said.

“When you play good teams, they make you compete. Our power play wasn’t very good.”

Kamloops finished 0-for-8 on the power play, which seemed to get progressively worse with each attempt, and Tyler Brown was fantastic in the Pats’ net, making 37 saves in a first-star performance.

“I knew coming in he [Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram] is obviously one of the goaltenders selected for Team Canada,” Brown told KTW after the game.

“If we wanted to win, I knew I was going to have to step up and match his game, if not play better.”

Ingram has not yet been selected to play for Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto and Montreal later this winter, but he is a good bet to make the team, especially after yet another great showing in front of Hockey Canada goaltending consultant Fred Brathwaite, who was at Wednesday’s game.

The shot-stopper from Imperial, Sask., dropped the jaws of the 3,653 in attendance with a highlight-of-the-year candidate save on Austin Wagner in the third period.

Wagner, who had Regina’s first goal at 17:05 of the second period, was looking at a yawning cage and must have been dumbfounded when Ingram’s trapper appeared magically to snare a shot labelled for the net.

Brown responded with a flashy glove stop on Kamloops captain Collin Shirley on the other end. Seconds later, Wagner used his great speed to split the Blazers’ D, but Ingram was equal to the task and made another fantastic save with his mitt.

Adam Brooks and Sergei Zborovskiy added empty-net markers to sink the home team.

Brooks had a goal and two assists, bringing the Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect’s point total to 36 after 16 games.

“Don was talking to us about competing harder because last game we didn’t play well as a team,” Blazers’ forward Jermaine Loewen said.

“I thought we competed hard tonight. We came in with a good effort.”

Ingram finished with 32 saves for the Blazers, who are off until next Wednesday, when the Seattle Thunderbirds (12-9-1-1) come to town.

Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre, where Kamloops forward Matt Revel will play his 300th WHL game against the T-Birds.

Head coach John Paddock and the Pats (17-2-3-0) will continue their B.C. Division road swing on Saturday against the Rockets (13-11) in Kelowna.

The Portland Winterhawks did the Blazers a favour on Friday by beating the Victoria Royals.

In the B.C. Division standings, Kamloops remains one point behind Victoria and nine points back of first-place Prince George, which was idle on Friday.