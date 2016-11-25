Pats roll into Kamloops tonight

Undermanned underdogs can be dangerous foes, as the Kamloops Blazers found out on Wednesday at Sandman Centre.

The Spokane Chiefs, without the services of top scorer Kailer Yamamoto, among others, played a sound defensive game and edged the Blazers 3-2, with the home team unable to find its stride all night.

“Spokane came in here and played harder than us tonight,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “They blocked a lot more shots than us. They killed penalties and they scored on their power-play opportunity. Tonight, we got what we deserved.”

If Kamloops plays like it did on Wednesday, it will be run out of its own building tonight by the East Division-leading Regina Pats (16-2-3-0).

Game time is 7 p.m. at Sandman Centre.

Regina, the second-ranked team in the Canadian Hockey League, will be looking to rebound from a disheartening 5-2 loss on Tuesday to the hometown Prince George Cougars (18-4-2-0), the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

The Pats have been paced offensively this season by forward Sam Steel, the 18-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., who leads the WHL in scoring with 41 points after 19 games, including 17 goals.

Regina has seven players with 20 or more points, including Toronto Maple Leafs’ prospect Adam Brooks, an overage forward who has 33 points in 15 games.

Kamloops can ill-afford an early defensive-zone breakdown like the one that led to Spokane’s first goal on Wednesday.

Czech Republic import Ondrej Najman capitalized on sloppy play from Kamloops’ defence and beat Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram 48 seconds into the game.

“We were flat,” Blazers’ 20-year-old forward Matt Revel said on Wednesday night.

“That was pretty much the message from the coaches. Things were a little sloppy.”

Regina’s strong defence corps is buoyed by the trio of Connor Hobbs, the league’s second-highest scoring defenceman, Chase Harrison, whose plus-28 rating is tops in the league, and Sergey Zborovskiy, who is plus-26 and will likely represent Russia at the World Junior Hockey Championship later this winter.

The Blazers have a standout import of their own.

Rudolfs Balcers corralled a point shot that ricocheted off a Spokane defender and slid it into an open net on Wednesday, the Latvian’s team-leading 15th goal of the campaign.

And the Blazers should have an advantage in the crease tonight.

Connor Ingram’s save percentage of .930 is second-best in the WHL, while Pats’ netminder Tyler Brown has a save percentage of .888 and goals-against average of 3.40.

Garrett Pilon, perhaps the best Blazer among a mostly sorry bunch on Wednesday, sent a seeing-eye wrist shot through a screen and Spokane goaltender Jayden Sittler in second period.

Pilon between Balcers and Deven Sideroff remains one of the hottest lines in the WHL.

Spokane (9-8-4-1) blanketed Kamloops in the third period, halting the Blazers’ winning streak at three games and avenging a 6-4 defeat on home ice on Saturday.

The Blazers’ power play was dismal and unorganized, finishing 0-for-4, while Spokane was 1-for-2.

There was not a big crowd in the building to see Wednesday’s loss, which doubled as captain Collin Shirley’s 300th WHL game.

The announced attendance was 3,259.

“There’s not too much to say,” Shirley said. “It’s a lot easier to play when there’s loud fans and everyone is getting us going, but thanks to the loyal fans that do keep coming out.”

Kamloops (14-11-1-0) sits nine points behind the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (18-4-2-0) and one point behind second-place Victoria (14-9-2-0).

“It’s disappointing we haven’t been able to put together a four- or five-game win streak,” Hay told reporters on Wednesday night.

“We needed two points. It’s a close division and points are important.”