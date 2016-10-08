Paving the way for Iron Road

The warehouse on Camosun Crescent off McGill Road is empty, save for a few piles of insulation and construction debris.

But less than a week after taking over the space, Jared Tarswell can see the outlines of what will eventually become the Iron Road Brewing Company, the city’s newest craft brewery.

A front office space will make way for a tasting room, as well as a filling station for the refillable take home containers known as growlers. While there will be some separation in the form of a bar, Tarswell hopes the brewery itself will be fully on view to customers, with no walls or glass in the way.

“You can get all the smells and the brewery atmosphere in the front,” he said. “That’s what a lot of breweries are doing now. All four of them in Port Moody are like that — all open.”

Tarswell and co-owner Ryan Phillips are new to the beer game — appreciation for a good pint notwithstanding.

Both geologists, they came up with the idea of Iron Road as an alternative to day jobs and cities that no longer seemed right for their lifestyle.

“We lived in Vancouver and it’s starting to get really hard to start a family in Vancouver,” Tarswell said, noting he and Phillips both come from Interior communities and had fond memories of Kamloops.

“Vancouver was really nice, don’t get me wrong, but this is more like home.”

And in a province with more than 130 active breweries, a city with only one craft brewery is fast becoming unusual.

“We thought Kamloops had the most untapped market for it,” Phillips said.

“If you look at how many breweries have opened up in Kelowna and Pentiction, we thought there was more room in Kamloops.”

Securing a location only blocks from Thompson Rivers University didn’t hurt.

The pair envisions the brewery offering a more American style of craft beer, with lagers, pilsners and pale ales that won’t directly compete with the offerings at Red Collar Brewing downtown.

Unlike the city’s other craft brewery, Iron Road plans to offer some of their beers in cans rather than bottles.

“Cans is really important for us,” Tarswell said. “It’s hard to do cans, but it’s quite a bit more money, but just the accessibility. You can get out on the golf course then and people take beer camping with them.”

Before the beers start flowing, there is plenty of work to do, from installing floor drains and purchasing brewery equipment to finding the right brewmaster to create their beverages.

“It hasn’t been overwhelming yet because we haven’t realized how much stuff we have to do,” Tarswell quipped during a tour of the new space with KTW.

He expects it will be spring or summer of 2017 before Iron Road opens its doors to the public.