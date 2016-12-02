Payment method at hospital parkade changing — back to prepaying and estimating time at RIH

Just months after exit lanes at the new parkade at Royal Inland Hospital were reduced from two to one, how parking is paid for is changing because of complaints it can take too long to leave the facility on Columbia Street.

Andrew Pattison, the Interior Health Authority’s director of protection and parking services, said the authority is returning to the system in place in the old parkade behind the hospital — people must estimate how long they will be there and pay upfront accordingly.

It will take effect on Dec. 12.

Pattison said the original system was done “with the best of intentions,” but noted since the parkade opened on July 25, “it was clear this is not the best for IHA.”

He said feedback from the public has confirmed the need for the change, as complaints were being received about how long it is taking drivers to leave the parkade, often “more than a minute.”

Pattison said there were also some extreme situations in which the wait to get out was 30 minutes.

He said the decision is not based on revenue generated by parking fees.

Parking will no longer be paid based on stall numbers, but based on licence plates, as is done with City of Kamloops parking kiosks downtown.

An application for smartphones is being implemented that can be downloaded. It will send a prompt to alert drivers when the time for which they have paid is running out.

For those who can’t return to a payment machine because they are being seen by medical personnel, nurses, hospital social workers and security personnel can provide help, Pattison said.

A parking ambassador will be in the parkade for at least a month providing assistance to people unfamiliar with the payment system.

USERS WEIGH IN

KTW dropped by the parkade on Dec. 2 and spoke to parkade visitors about the pending changes:

Bob Cheramy (likes pay when you leave):

“As far as I’m concerned, the way it is now is almost fool-proof. You pay for the use. When you leave, the system releases the spot. I think it’s really good. I was here before and I actually found it really relaxing. I’d rather congest a little bit more on my way out than pay first.”

Greg Jaeger (likes pay when you leave):

“For me, I had no idea how long I was going to be at the emerg. There would be some who would not want to do that. You can’t leave emergency to come pay for parking. If you miss your doctor, then you’re waiting another hour or two hours.”

Jackie Wray (likes pay when you arrive):

“This is my first time here. With the old one, it seemed to be fine as well. With this one, there seems to be a lot of confusion. My thought when I came in was, ‘There’s still not a lot of spaces.’”