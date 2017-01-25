Peacemaker Medal for pace setter as Charlie Bruce honoured by Kamloops Y

Charlie Bruce started his teaching career in Darlington, S.C., in a middle school that was supposed to be integrated.

“The way I describe it is that there were two sets of parents there,” Bruce said.

“One saw integration as positive for their children and the others didn’t accept it, so they sent their children to private schools.”

The year was 1974, two decades after the U.S. Supreme Court ordered integration in schools. Yet the debate raged around Bruce.

Forty-two years later, Bruce — born in Asheville, N.C. — was heading back to his roots for a family reunion.

It was the run-up to the Nov. 8 U.S. election and anger and division was palpable. Bruce said the family agreed before the reunion began that they would not talk about politics.

This week, Bruce was honoured by the Kamloops YMCA-YWCA with its annual Peacemaker Medal for his work in B.C. and, in particular, in Kamloops.

Bruce, a retired teacher, talked about how he felt in South Carolina when he realized parents would not let their children share classroom space with peers who had a different skin colour and how appalled he was at some of the comments he heard two months ago as he drove south to share time with family.

Bruce said he’s not sure he actually represents the characteristics Y CEO Colin Reid attributes in defining a peacemaker — promoting fairness, inclusion, empathy, security and respect for diversity.

“But someone obviously does,” he said of being considered for the award.

Reid said Bruce has shown those qualities throughout his life as a teacher, administrator, promoter of sports and physical activities and community volunteer.

His journey to School District 73 had its roots in the Carolinas, with a stop in Tahoe City, Calif., where he became involved in recreation.

But Bruce was still keen on teaching, ideally in a different country.

It happened that a recruiting team from Prince George was in Tahoe City in 1972. Bruce sent his resume and, after a long-distance interview, was told they would love to have him join them if he could get the appropriate paperwork approved.

After living in Prince George from 1974 to 1980, he headed down the highway to Kamloops, where he was an educator up until his retirement six years ago.

Bruce doesn’t like the word “retire” because he’s just as busy now as he was in past years.

He is still race director for the Kamloops Marathon, an event that continues to grow. Last year, for example, some runners came from Japan.

A Boston Marathon qualifier, the Kamloops event requires months of work beforehand, something Bruce does alongside other volunteers.

He’s involved in the Tech B.C. Cross Country Skiing Championship, does his own skiing and swimming and still teaches yoga at the John Tod Centre and at the Y.

In the past, he has worked with the 1993 Canada Summer Games, the 2006 B.C. Summer Games, 2011 Western Canada Summer Games, 2013 B.C. Seniors Games and the 2015 Canadian Masters Cross-Country Skiing Championships.

Bruce has written a book on Kamloops-area hiking trails and has taken his yoga skills into classrooms, teaching students how it can reduce stress.

He’s been volunteering at the Y for 15 years, noting it represents a way for him to share his values and perhaps inspire others.