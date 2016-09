Peaks Pedal Fest, a festival held to celebrate everything bicycling, will be held this weekend at Sun Peaks Resort.

The second annual event will be held on Labour Day weekend, from Saturday to Monday, and will feature six events — the Seek and Enjoy Poker Ride, complimentary guided cross-country tours, a ride-in movie, the Yeah Bru! Classic Dual Slalom, the Kids Foot Down Derby and the Lift and Lager Wrap-up Party.

For a complete schedule of events, go online to sunpeaksresort.com.