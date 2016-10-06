Pearce: Collective begins as market wraps up

The Kamloops Artisan Market had an amazing first year. We set up right in front of the library, on the 400-block of Victoria Street.

Artists from all over the area, some as far away as the Kootenays, came to Kamloops to show and sell their unique artwork at our little market; 56 different artists participated from May to the end of September this year.

The artwork ranged from painting, fibre, glass, carving, painted object, photography, sculpture and sewing to handmade clothing.

Wonderful food vendors prepared beautiful meals: Lemonade by Ginger, hot dogs by George Mitchell, waffles by Calvin Chan, baked treats by Tilly Meuwissen and, of course, the best burritos by Colen Hammerquist.

The market also provided a venue for local musicians. We had live performances by Jeremy Kneeshaw, Malik Mohammed, Morgan Andrew and high-energy dance lessons by the Swing Dance Club.

Kamloops Artisan Market hosted its last market at the end of September, but it’s not over yet.

The KCBIA and the Kamloops Artisan Market are partnering to form a new Kamloops Artisan Collective to continue providing opportunities to local artists throughout the fall and winter months.

The collective opened last week at the Kamloops downtown information centre, 103-340 Victoria St. The space is too small to house 56 artists at once, so we created a time-sharing opportunity to benefit everyone. Each artisan member displays and sells their work one day a week.

Two artists work in the space daily. The best part is we rotate the art every day, so visitors can interact with new artists and artwork each visit. The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. The Kamloops Artisan Collective is taking applications for membership.

For more information, go online to kamloopsartisanmarket.com or email kamloopsartisanmarket@gmail.com.

Karla Pearce is a local artist and manager of Kamloops Artisan Market/Collective. For more, go online to karlapearce.com.