Pearce: Detailed to the last dot

Once in a while, I meet a beautiful artist who is just as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. Such is the case with Shelagh Quinn Uptigrove.

This visual artist beautifully balances her busy home life as a mother and wife with work and creativity. Many young mothers give up their artistic passion while busy raising their families. Not this artist.

Quinn-Uptigrove spends hundreds of hours, probably while we are sleeping, working on one-of-a-kind drawings and paintings. She uses a technique called pointillism that builds a drawing up with thousands of hand drawn individual dots. Her artwork is detailed right down to the tiniest part creating an overall effect of harmony and aesthetic balance.

The following is an interview with the local artist.

Karla Pearce: What is your background and artistic medium?

Shelagh Quinn-Uptigrove: I’ve been into the arts since I was old enough to hold a pen. Mixed media (drawing, painting, design, sewing, fashion, glass work and writing).

KP: When did you know you were going to become an artist?

Shelagh Quinn-Uptigrove: I don’t really have an age or specific event, but I guess I’ve always known art was my calling and passion. It’s what makes me happy.

KP: What was it that lead you to and kept you on your creative path?

SQU: The amazing love and support from my family and encouragement they give me.

KP: Describe your creative process.

SQU: I wake up from dreaming and think “that would be an awesome idea!” Haha, I daydream a lot.

KP: What motivates you to create?

SQU: Beauty, nature, imagination — to make my family proud and to see my art appreciated.

KP: What or who inspires you most?

SQU: My grandma. She was an amazing painter and taught me a lot and always found ways to inspire me.

KP: What is the most difficult thing about creating?

SQU: No matter what medium I do, it is very detailed and takes a lot of time and patience to do.

KP: What is the best thing about creating/ doing your work?

SQU: Seeing the finished piece and feeling a sense of pride and joy.

KP: What was the worst/best moment in your career as an artist?

SQU: The worst was spending six months drawing a poster-sized dragon piece, only to have the pen burst open and spray ink all over the drawing. It was heart-wrenching to see my time and effort destroyed in a split second. The best is seeing the look on people’s faces when they fall in love with my art. It makes me feel good about what I do when someone appreciates my style.

KP: What are you working on now?

SQU: I’m trying a new art medium with Polymer Clay — it looks like fun. Also, I’m doing a cityscape in my drawing style, one of my most detailed drawings yet. I like to challenge myself and see how far I can push my limits.

KP: What are your future plans/goals?

SQU: I would love to do a gallery art show or get hired to do costume design for a play or movie. Also, finish my Sci-fi fantasy novel and get it published.

KP: Do you have any advice or words of wisdom you would like to share for the next generation of artists?

SQU: There are no boundaries in art or imagination. It has limitless possibilities as long as you keep dreaming. Those who reach for the stars touch the stars.

KP: How do we find you?

SQU: On Facebook, at facebook.com/shelaghquinn.imagination, by emailing dj_ryuko@hotmail.com or Shelaghuptigrove@gmail.com or calling 1-250-804-6114.

Karla Pearce is a visual artist and manager of Kamloops Artisan Market. For more, go online to kamloopsartisanmarket.com.