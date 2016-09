The peewee Kamloops Broncos posted a pair of wins in Kamloops on the weekend, defeating a pair of clubs from Kelowna at Hillside Stadium.

The Broncos Blue downed the Kelowna Lions 46-16, while the Broncos White defeated the West Kelowna Tigercats 46-6.

Meanwhile, the atom Broncos lost 38-6 to the Kelowna Lions and the junior bantam Broncos were downed 64-6 by the Lions.

KTW‘s Allen Douglas was on hand to capture some of the action.