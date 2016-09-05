Pendrel of Kamloops wins overall World Cup title for third time

Catharine Pendrel braved rainy, slippery, treacherous conditions to place third at the final UCI Cross Country Mountain Bike World Cup event of the season in Vallnord, Andorra, on Sunday, a result that earned her the circuit’s overall title.

“World Cup champion feels so good after the suffer-fest out there today,” Pendrel said in a Cycling Canada press release. “It wasn’t the prettiest race, but it got the job done.”

The Kamloops mountain biker has won three overall World Cup titles in her career and claimed a bronze medal in cross-country mountain biking at the Olympic Summer Games in Rio on Aug. 20.

Pendrel entered the final race of the campaign second in the overall standings, 56 points behind Annika Langvad of Denmark after five events. In Vallnord, 250 points were awarded for first place, 200 for second and 160 for third.

The Luna Pro rider had a strong start to the race, leading in the opening lap before crashing and falling back to third.

“This is an incredibly hard race,” Pendrel said. “My start was amazing and I felt really good, but I definitely ran out of oxygen on the second lap.”

The top three riders finished within 1.2 seconds of each other, with Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa from Norway finishing in between gold medallist Jolanda Neff of Switzerland and Pendrel.

Langvad finished in 13th place and won silver in the overall standings, while Emily Batty from Ontario grabbed overall bronze, despite a disappointing 12th-place finish on Sunday.