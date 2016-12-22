Pendrel wins award

Catharine Pendrel of Kamloops has won the canadiancyclist.com Female Athlete of the Year Award.

Thousands of cycling enthusiasts voted online between Dec. 10 and Dec. 21.

Pendrel had an electrifying performance at the 2016 Olympics Summer Games Games in Rio in the women’s mountain bike competition, coming back from a crash in the opening loop that put her second from last in the field to move into the bronze medal spot by the final lap of the race.

She finished in the top four in five World Cup events, winning one of them, to capture the third overall World Cup title of her career.

Pendrel took 35 per cent of first-place votes cast, with the Olympic bronze medal women’s team Pursuit squad and 2015 Canadian Cyclist Award-winner Emily Batty each receiving 17 per cent of the first place votes.