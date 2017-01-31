Pepper spray call brings firefighters, paramedics to downtown Kamloops McDonald’s

Kamloops firefighters and paramedics were called to the downtown McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday at 2 p.m. for a report of someone releasing pepper spray in the building at Victoria Street and Third Avenue.

Emergency personnel checked on people who may have been affected by the noxious spray and locked the doors to the eatery while doing their work.

Several people were treated for exposure to the substance, but there were no serious injuries. There is no word on who discharged the spray. Anybody with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).