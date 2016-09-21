Perhaps a boycott will get the attention of anti-pipeline people

Editor:

In light of what is happening in Quebec with respect to the Energy East pipeline and Western Canada’s petroleum industry trying to get product to market, it is apparent our National Energy Board has been intimidated by radical left-wing environmentalists.

We know there are many solutions to our problems, which begs the question: why would we buy our oil from Saudi Arabia?

The Saudis treat their women and minorities in a very disrespectful manner.

Our carbon footprint is one of the lowest on the planet and pipelines are the safest means of transporting product to market.

In order to get the attention of the protesters in Quebec, including the lefties and the Greens, I suggest we Western Canadians boycott products that originate in Quebec — namely Bombardier, Saputo, SNC-Lavalin and maple syrup products.

Fred Gilliland

Kamloops