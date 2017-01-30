Perhaps climate change is behind declining moose population

Editor:

Where have the moose gone?

These questions have been asked in recent letters to the editor.

The tone of the letters seems to be that we should have somebody to blame for the moose demise, mainly government inaction.

Perhaps we should ask some other questions.

Where have our squirrels gone? I used to consider their friendly chatter a nuisance while I was trying to walk quietly through the forest. The decrease in their numbers perhaps could be blamed on the pine beetles. No pine cones, no food.

Perhaps the lack of moose is not as simple to answer.

I have hunted moose in the Kamloops area for many years and their absence gives me a feeling that something is missing.

Their disappearance could have many reasons, such as the expanding roads and availability of off-road vehicles that did not exist at the time that I hunted this area.

Here are a few examples of my hunting east of Kamloops.

The last time I saw a moose here was perhaps 12 years age. The area used to be full of water puddles with moose tracks. The puddles dried up and the moose are gone.

In another area south of Kamloops, the last time I saw a moose there, it was drinking out of a reservoir the rancher had dug for his cattle. Another area west of Kamloops used to have a sizeable pond of water.

I particularly remember this area for the fact I was almost run over by a moose. I’m sorry I didn’t reach out and touch it.

That pond dried up and the moose are gone.

All this has taken place in the last 10 years or so.

Instead of looking for somebody to blame, perhaps we should start believing what we hear about climate change.

This area is going to become a desert.

Perhaps the moose know about it.

John Lion

Kamloops