Perhaps Sen. Greene Raine should ban internet access to address childhood obesity

Editor:

Re: (‘Senator Greene Raine sets sights on fast-food sponsorship,’ Sept. 28):

Sen. Nancy Green Raine should step back and take a more real-life look at the problem of obesity. Her proposal does not deal with the root cause of children’s obesity.

The first problem starts with parents not providing their children a balanced daily diet with solid food sources. Some parents are lazy and therefore take the lazy way out, such as constant visits to fast-food outlets.

There are no excuses. Most kids on sports teams are not obese. Go take a look at the kids playing soccer, hockey, baseball and lacrosse. Look at the kids dancing.

Obese kids come from lazy, non-active households where all activity revolves around the TV, internet and video games and where quick-fix dinners are high in calories, sugar and salt.

Green Raine needs to target the offenders, not those who are active.

Let the sponsors keep sponsoring and have parents make wise food choices and keep our kids moving.

Maybe the senator should ban weekend internet access for children.

Don Campbell

Kamloops