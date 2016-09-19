Permits 24 hours a day for truckers

The province is introducing an online permit system for truckers that is expected to reduce their wait times.

Minister of Transportation and Highways Todd Stone said the current phone-based permit system can result in delays.

Under the new system, trucking companies will be able to obtain permits 24 hours a day.

“This system will help the commercial vehicle industry get goods to market faster, by automatically approving permits and showing drivers detailed information on the approved route to follow,” Stone said in a statement.

OnRouteBC is being piloted this month and is expected to be available industry-wide on Oct. 3.

Wifi will be added at inspection stations to allow drivers to logon to the system.

• Meanwhile, the province will add a rest area on Phase Three of the Coquihalla Highway following a survey of drivers that found they want additional places to stop.

The rest area will be constructed at the Loon Lake interchange on Highway 97C. It will include separate parking for commercial and passenger vehicles and washrooms with running water.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring.

Following the survey of commercial drivers, the ministry is looking at expanding services at rest stops. It is issuing a request for proposals on B.C. Bid for services that may include service stations, convenience stores and restaurants.

The Loon Lake rest stop is part of a $9-million spent over three years in rest areas on B.C. highways.