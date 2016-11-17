Home Community Peter Puck picks a pack of plucky players CommunitySportsHockeyPeople Peter Puck picks a pack of plucky players By Kamloops This Week - November 17, 2016 5 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Five-year-old Troy Grundmann joins his squad to take a knee and listen to Peter Puck founder Dianna Hartnell’s words of wisdom after a training session Wednesday at Memorial Arena. The venerable program teaches kids the fundamentals (“If you can’t skate, you can’t play the game!”). For more on the program, go online to peterpuckhockey.ca. Dave Eagles/KTW