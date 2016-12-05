Peterson Creek work complete

Slope repair and drainage improvements are now complete under Peterson Creek Bridge on Highway 1. Work involved the removal of the aging concrete apron on the west end of the Peterson Creek Bridge, engineered improvements to the drainage system, re-vegetation of the slope, as well as modifications to the deck joints at the west end of the bridge. Extreme Excavating Ltd. of Kamloops completed the $566,000 construction contract.

“This work has helped increase the longevity of the structure by repairing the eroded slope beneath the bridge and ensuring the water collected can move into Peterson Creek without causing damage or compromising the life of the structure,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone.

“Now that these important improvements are complete, hikers once again have full trail access to both sides — east and west — of Peterson Creek.”