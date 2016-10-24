Petey steals show at Blazers’ Autism Awareness Night

Peter Revel exploded out of the gate with the same vigour he summons to chase down his big brother Matt to hug him after Kamloops Blazers’ games at Sandman Centre.

The Blazers played host to the Tri-City Americans on Autism Awareness Night on Saturday. Petey, who has Rubinstein–Taybi syndrome and autism, was honoured with ceremonial puck-drop duties.

With players on the Kamloops bench standing and those in attendance at Sandman Centre watching intently, Petey flew out of the bench area and onto the carpet that had been laid out at a 90-degree angle — from the gate on the Blazers’ side to centre ice along the boards and then down to the face-off circle.

The stage was his and his alone.

“He came out pretty hot,” said Matt, a 20-year-old forward from Abbotsford.

“I didn’t expect him to come out that fast. He almost went down, but then he threw his hands up to make sure the crowd knew he made it.”

The moment was priceless. Petey had the crowd in the palm of his hand. But he wasn’t done yet.

Matt and a member of the Americans moved toward the face-off dot to take the ceremonial draw, but Petey, still opting for a light jog in lieu of a walk, beat them to the circle and launched the puck, overhand as if it were a ceremonial first pitch.

If hearts in the crowd weren’t warm enough, that lit them on fire.

“The fans liked that,” Matt said of Petey’s unorthodox puck-dropping style. “Maybe that’ll catch on here.”

Matt calmly retrieved the puck and handed it back to his little brother. Petey nailed it the second time, dropping the disc at centre ice to warm applause, cheering and incessant stick-tapping from both teams.

Petey turned around in a hurry for the return sprint to the Blazers’ bench, but he stopped about halfway through the journey to raise his hands, look to the skies and soak in the adulation, creating a picture those in attendance won’t soon forget.

“He’s fully aware that he’s being recognized,” Matt said. “He deserves every minute of it. It was great to see. You saw the way he got out there and put his hands up to acknowledge everyone. I’m just glad he stayed on his feet.”

He fought through another near-fall moment when the carpet lost traction with the ice — the crowd gasped — but made it safely back to the bench.

Petey has followed Matt on every step of his hockey path. Don Hay was coaching the Vancouver Giants when he caught his first glimpse of Matt’s superfan.

“Matt came to Giants’ training camp when he was 14 or 15,” said Hay, now head coach of the Blazers. “Petey was there cheering him on. He’s always happy. He never has a bad day. The guys love having him around. The Blazers love him, too.”