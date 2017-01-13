PETRUK: Canada’s justice system has to be open

Somewhere in B.C., some years ago, a girl died. Later this month, a man is scheduled to stand trial on allegations he sexually assaulted the girl before she died.

Any time someone is charged with a sexual offence, there is an automatic ban on publication of the name of the alleged victim, as well as any information that could identify, in this case, her.

That ban can be lifted, but such things are only possible when the victim — or, in this case, the deceased victim’s family — wants as much. In this case, the girl’s mother wanted it done.

She wanted people to know her now-dead daughter was also the alleged victim of a sexual assault.

The mother’s reasons were noble.

She thought having her daughter’s name public could convince otherwise silent rape victims to come forward. She also hoped the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault might provide some context for the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s death.

A reporter phoned the prosecutor, who was not on board with lifting the ban. If the prosecutor had agreed, the process could have been simple — go to court, ask the judge to lift the ban and go from there. The reporter — not the prosecutor — filed an application in court to have the ban lifted. It would require the eventual support of the prosecutor, but that seemed possible.

Within hours of the application being filed, the lawyer prosecuting the case phoned the mother and told her lifting the ban would put the trial in jeopardy. The mother called the reporter and said she did not want to jeopardize the case.

The reporter phoned the prosecutor and asked how lifting the ban would cause a problem with the case. What the prosecutor said was surprising — having the sex-assault trial in the news would jeopardize the case because witnesses might be spooked by the coverage. The prosecutor did not want the case to be in the news. The prosecutor, essentially, wanted to have a trial in secret.

That is not how our judicial system works. Canada’s justice system is open and must be seen to be open. When this trial begins later this month, it will not be as open as it should be.

It will be one of many sex-assault cases with an accused and an anonymous victim. The application to lift the ban has no chance of succeeding given the change of heart of the mother, due to the prosecutor’s phone call. Our justice system has ways to protect witnesses and ensure they are comfortable while testifying. Keeping this trial out of the news is in the best interest of no one but the prosecutor.

There are certainly cases in which justice can only be done when a publication ban is in place. This is not one of them.

According to the Supreme Court of Canada, bans are meant to be imposed only when it is necessary “to prevent a real and substantial risk to the fairness of the trial” and “the salutary effects of the publication ban outweigh the deleterious effects to the free expression of those affected by the ban.”

In this case, a prosecutor wants to conduct a trial with as little public scrutiny as possible. The justice system, and all who draw a paycheque from it, should be ashamed by such actions.

