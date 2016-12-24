PetSmart opens in former Petcetera location in Kamloops

There’s a new dog in town.

PetSmart recently took over the former Aberdeen location

of Petcetera, which shut down in 2014 as part of a company-wide restructuring in which multiple locations were sold off or closed.

PetSmart opened at 30-1395 Hillside Dr. on Dec. 19.

A grand opening event is scheduled for Jan. 7, but the store had a soft opening to give Christmas shoppers the chance to check out its pet food and accessories, as well as grooming and training services.

The franchise dubs itself as the largest pet retailer in North America, with about 1,500 locations across the continent.

While exact numbers were unavailable, new stores hire on average between 16 to 20 employees and several jobs are still listed on the company’s website.

For more information, go online to careers.petsmart.com.