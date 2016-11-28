Photo gallery: Welcoming jolly old St. Nick

With record-setting warm weather this month, many people came out to get in the festive spirit in downtown Kamloops during the annual Santa Claus Parade. On Saturday, clowns handed out goodies, while local organizations such as Akimbo Dance Studio and the Thompson Rivers University cheer squad took to the streets to hand out candy to youngsters. Kamloops This Week carriers also collected letters to Santa wearing classic Christmas red, which also happens to be the newspaper’s signature hue. Christmas cheer was in the air, with Santa and Mrs. Claus cuddled up on the sleigh and Kamloops Princess Parties blowing kisses to the crowd. Allen Douglas photos/KTW