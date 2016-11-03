Photo: Look out below!

Members of the Rocky Mountain Rangers rappelled from the rafters at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers held a military appreciation night on Wednesday. The loudest ovation of the pre-game ceremony was reserved for 94-year-old Joe Pringle, a member of the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion. Pringle, who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944, dropped the rubber for the ceremonial faceoff. There were about 500 veterans and active military, including family members, in attendance, thanks to Blazers’ sponsors Inland Glass and Aluminum, Arrow Transportation Systems Inc., Pitts Enterprises and the Kamloops Indian Band. Two fighter jets based in Cold Lake, Alta., flew over Kamloops at 4 p.m. The Blazers wore camouflage jerseys that are being auctioned off, with donations going toward the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund. Email info@blazerhockey.com for more information on the auction. Allen Douglas/KTW