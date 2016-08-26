Photo: Mammoth matchup

Mathematically, it’s not a must-win game for quarterback Colby Henkel and the Kamloops Broncos, but at 0-5 and playing the team they will likely have to catch to make the playoffs, the B.C. Football Conference squad needs a victory against the Vancouver Island Raiders on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m. at Hillside Stadium. The game this weekend will be held on the club’s first annual Emergency Services Appreciation Night, at which police officers, firefighters, St. John Ambulance volunteers and paramedics with professional identification get in for $2. For those who can’t make it, KTW reporter Marty Hastings will be at the game. Follow @MarTheReporter on Twitter for live updates and read the game story online at kamloopsthisweek.com.