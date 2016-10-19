Pick up a combo at Triple O’s for the kids

Triple O’s seventh-annual KidSport Day takes place Friday at 37 restaurants throughout the province — including the Kamloops eatery in the Chevron gas station in Aberdeen, at 1520 Hugh Allan Dr. The fundraiser helps financially under-privileged kids gain life skills like teamwork and self-confidence from participating in organized sports.

Donations cover annual sports registration fees for kids 18 and under. All dollars raised at the Kamloops Triple O’s restaurant go back to kids in the Tournament Capital. On KidSport Day, Triple O’s will donate $1 from every combo to the KidSport chapters across B.C.

Since 2010, Triple O’s has raised $191,650 and helped nearly 500 kids. This year, Triple O’s is aiming to beat last year’s tally of $52,650 and help 150 local kids in need. Every $400 raised provides one B.C. child the opportunity to play team sports for a full year. Triple O’s is a division of White Spot restaurants.

Streaks for a cause

Pink is the new purple — especially this month, when stylists are adding a punch of colour to clients’ hair for a good cause. Salons across the Southern Interior are uniting for Streak for Cancer, an independent fundraiser aimed at adding style and raising awareness of, and funds for, the Canadian Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Research Fund.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, participating salons are arming their staff with pink hair dye. For a $10 donation, clients can get a pink streak to show support for women facing breast cancer, a disease that affects more than 3,000 British Columbian women each year.

Each salon is doing it a little differently, including the type of streak (permanent, temporary or hair extension) and whether to host the event for one day or the entire month. Participating salons in Kamloops include Genesis Fashion & Beauty Complex at 319 Victoria St. (pink streaks by donation) and Headhunters Salon & Wellness Centre at 350 Seymour Street.

Those wishing to help can contact participating salons or make a donation online at convio.cancer.ca/goto/Streak.