Pig predicament shows need for new laws

Editor:

I write this letter for those who cannot do so for themselves.

I have witnesssed two farm pigs in the Pinantan Lake area living in harsh conditons.

There will be some who will read this and conclude they are just pigs, only pork on a fork, and wonder why this is an issue.

In the end, yes, maybe they will end up as meals.

In the meantime, however, these intelligent animals are suffering.

They are kept in a tiny enclosure with no room to exercise, in a pen measuring about eight feet by nine feet. There is no roof over the pen, so when it rains, the mud is all they have to stand in for days on end.

There is no dry land, only a dilapidated plywood box to crawl into. When it pours all night, the box leaks like a sieve and one side is sinking into the mud pit.

They are not able to stay dry. The last two months have seen record rainfall in the area.

The pigs also have very little sunlight and I have seen no evidence of fresh water to drink.

Winter is almost upon us and the temperature drops to -15 C to -20 C for months on end. These poor pigs will not survive the upcoming winter with no proper shelter or bedding. They have very little fat on their thin bodies and they don’t even have straw.

With these horrible conditions, they could or may already have disease or foot rot. Anyone with an ounce of brains knows pig skin is similar to human skin, with sparse hair and no fur to keep warm. Pigs are more intelligent than most humans.

In fairness, I did contact the SPCA on Oct. 14 and the organization sent a constable to investigate.

The owner of the pigs was issued recommendations to improve their welfare, with a follow-up set for a later date.

Nothing had improved by Nov. 1, so when I contacted the SPCA again, I was told there was only one constable for the entire Interior.

I was also informed by the Kamloops SPCA branch to contact my local MP if I am upset with animal-rights laws in Canada.

Fat chance that would make a difference as Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod did not support Bill C246, the Modernizing Animal Protection Act.

The sole purpose of this letter is not to come down on the SPCA, as it is doing what it can within the laws of this province.

The purpose is to put pressure on politicians who are out of touch with the rights of animals and on the owners who are abusing animals.

As of Nov. 15, nothing had improved for the poor pigs. Time is running out for them and they are suffering daily.

Max Fast

Kamloops