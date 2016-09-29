Pilon returns

Kamloops Blazers’ forward Garrett Pilon will be in the lineup when the Kamloops Blazers hit the ice against the Victoria Royals on the Island Friday.
Pilon, who was in Washington with the Capitals, was the final Blazer away at an NHL training camp.
|
14°
Currently
|
Today
High 19° / Low 8°
|
Tomorrow
High 20° / Low 6°
Kamloops Blazers’ forward Garrett Pilon will be in the lineup when the Kamloops Blazers hit the ice against the Victoria Royals on the Island Friday.
Pilon, who was in Washington with the Capitals, was the final Blazer away at an NHL training camp.