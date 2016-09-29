Pilon returns

Pilon returns

By
Kamloops This Week
-
7
0
SHARE
Garrett Pilon will have a mammoth season and the Kamloops Blazers will reach at least Round 2 of the WHL playoffs, according to KTW reporter Marty Hastings. Allen Douglas/KTW

Kamloops Blazers’ forward Garrett Pilon will be in the lineup when the Kamloops Blazers hit the ice against the Victoria Royals on the Island Friday.

Pilon, who was in Washington with the Capitals, was the final Blazer away at an NHL training camp.

SHARE
Previous articleBlue Wave rolls in Vernon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login