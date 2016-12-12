Pipeline protest was peaceful

Editor:

I had the pleasure of joining 40 or 50 concerned citizens, many being First Nations, assembled at Victoria Street and Third Avenue on Nov. 25.

Signs largely supported Standing Rock Sioux tribes in their fight over the Dakota Access Pipeline in the U.S. Other signs protested Kinder Morgan and Enbridge pipeline proposals, as well as increased tanker traffic on the B.C. Coast. The demonstration was peaceful and lively, with much support from passing traffic.

One incident was a laugh. A large Ford diesel pulled up and, when the driver pulled a switch, it sent forth a large blast of black smoke as he gunned the truck across Victoria Street.

The joke was that just as the cloud of smoke burst forth, a gust of wind blew the smoke over the truck and enshrouded Scotiabank across the street — the irony being the Bank of Nova Scotia plans to invest $500 million in the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Patrick Rogers

Kamloops