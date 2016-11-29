Piping up got victim the pipe — and assailant is now out of prison

Piping up got victim the pipe — and assailant is now out...

A pipe-wielding Kamloops man who became violent outside a North Shore coffee shop after being complimented on his cylindrical piece of metal is getting out of jail.

Daniel Munro, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assault with a weapon stemming from an incident outside Tim Hortons on Tranquille Road.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said police received a call on the morning of Sept. 23 from a man saying he had been attacked with a pipe.

Duncan said the victim was standing outside Tim Hortons when he saw Munro holding the pipe. Court heard the man complimented Munro.

“He said words to the effect of, ‘Hey, nice pipe,'” Duncan said. “At that point, he was struck across the chest with the pipe.”

Court heard the victim suffered minor bruising on his chest and Munro was arrested a short time later.

Munro had been in custody since the time of the incident. Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced him on Tuesday to time served and placed him on a 12-month probation term.