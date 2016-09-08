Pivotal matches for WolfPack

Ryan Glanville’s words at the Thompson Rivers WolfPack’s pre-season press conference might have been made with this weekend’s men’s soccer matches in mind — the UNBC Timberwolves (0-4) are in town.

“When you ask the question about getting to that next level, it’s squeaking out wins that were previously ties or handling business against teams that we should be beating,” he said.

Though Glanville declined in interviews this week to single out the Prince George club as a team the WolfPack (1-3) should be handing its business against, history tells the story.

UNBC is still searching for its first win of the season, has been outscored 11-2, has yet to qualify for the playoffs in its four-year history in the Canada West and has never won more than three matches in a season.

If the WolfPack are the club they think they are, UNBC should be 0-6 after this weekend.

“UNBC, although they’ve improved, they’re obviously on the other end of the spectrum, kind of like us, where they’re a fairly new program to Canada West, along with UBC-Okanagan,” Glanville said this week.

“Those are the teams that will really help our playoff chances if can get those points out of those teams.

“These are the games that are definitely critical if we’re going to stay in the playoff hunt.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. both tomorrow and Sunday.

Thompson Rivers is looking to rebound after a disheartening trip to the Coast last weekend, during which it lost 1-0 to both the Fraser Valley Cascades (2-0) and the Trinity Western Spartans (4-0).

After nearly holding on for a draw in a 2-1 loss to the UBC Thunderbirds and routing the Victoria Vikes 4-1 to open the 2016 campaign, Glanville said the Wolves were “gutted” after their matches against the Spartans and Cascades — they had expected to leave the Lower Mainland with points added to their record.

Looking to this weekend, both Glanville and WolfPack head coach John Antulov described the Timberwolves as an organized team — one that is difficult to break down and get opportunities against. Though the visitors don’t have the firepower to go toe-to-toe offensively against the Canada West’s best clubs, the Wolves are being careful not to get ahead of themselves.

“We have had success against them in the past, but that’s the past. We can’t go in taking any team lightly,” Antulov said.

“In the last two years, they are one of the team’s we’ve had success against, but that doesn’t translate to this year.

“We have to go in and do the job.”

Despite the season only being two weeks old, already thoughts are turning to post-season qualification in Kamloops.

While the WolfPack won’t seal a playoff berth with wins this weekend, losses could see the post-season begin to fade on the horizon.

Already the Spartans and the UBC Thunderbirds have staked their claims at the top of the Pacific Division and the Cascades are off to a strong start. The UBC-Okanagan Heat currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot, one point up on the WolfPack.

“I think the guys know what they need to do and this weekend is critical to keep ourselves in the playoff race,” Antulov said.

“They know two wins are key.”