Plan a ride home as CounterAttack has begun in Kamloops

Police CounterAttack roadblocks began this week and will continue through the Christmas season.

“It doesn’t take much alcohol or many drugs to impair your driving,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said. “Just because you’ve only had a couple of drinks doesn’t mean you’re OK to drive.

Shelkie said the program means extra officers on the road looking for impaired drivers for the next month.

Shelkie noted British Columbia’s drinking-driving laws are tough on impaired drivers.

The vehicle can be immediately taken off the road and impounded for between three and 30 days. Costs related to the offences can be between $600 and $4,000.

“And, a person who is found to be impaired while driving is subject to criminal charges,” Shelkie said.

Police recommend planning ahead before imbibing.

That can include securing a designated driver, having money for a taxi, knowing when the buses are running or deciding to use a ride-service like Operation Red Nose, which drives customers home in their own vehicles in exchange for a donation to PacificSport.

Red Nose runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17. It will also operate on Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

For a ride, call 250-372-5110.