Plane diverted to Kelowna after losing metal clamp upon takeoff from Kamloops Airport

Plane diverted to Kelowna after losing metal clamp upon takeoff from Kamloops...

A small metal part fell off a cargo plane taking off from Kamloops Airport Tuesday morning, but the incident did not cause mechanical or safety problems.

The Convair 580 aircraft owned by KF Aerospace was diverted and landed without incident at Kelowna Airport, which was notified of the problem.

Grant Stevens, human-resources manager for Kelowna-based KF Aerospace, said pilots determined a problem with the aircraft based on indications from its instruments.

The aircraft, originally bound for Prince George, was diverted to Kelowna where it could be investigated. A repair was completed and the aircraft departed later in the morning for its original destination, Stevens said.

“We identified there was a loose tailpipe,” he said. “Subsequently, we talked with Kamloops Airport and they did find a clamp on the runway.”

Fred Legace, manager of Kamloops Airport, said flight-services staff witnessed a part coming off the plane as it departed about 9 a.m. Airport staff inspected the runway and found what Legace described as a metal clamp, about a foot long and weighing a half-pound.

Legace said staff inspect the runway several times a day for debris.

Stevens called it a “very unusual occurrence for us.”

The incident will be filed in a report to Transport Canada. Stevens said the agency can decide to investigate the incident itself or leave it up to KF Aerospace to determine whether it was caused by metal fatigue or lack of maintenance, for example.