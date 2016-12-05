Plaza Liquor Store handed 10-day license suspension

A downtown Kamloops liquor store will remain shuttered until the end of the week after being busted for selling booze to a minor. The Plaza Liquor Store was handed a licence suspension following an enforcement sting by the Liquor Control and Licensing Branch. Liquor distribution branch spokesman Chris Harbord told KTW the offence took place on July 19, when a government-contracted minor purchased alcohol from the store.

“The licensee received a 10-day licence suspension as penalty for the contravention,” he said.

The suspension began on Nov. 28 and concludes on Dec. 9. Management at the Plaza did not return repeated calls from KTW. A sign on the door of the liquor store, behind the licence suspension notice, indicates it is under renovation and scheduled to re-open on Dec. 9.