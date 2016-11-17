Plea expected next week in school parking lot scalpel-threat allegation

A Kamloops woman accused of pulling a scalpel on a foster mother outside a North Shore school last month is expected to enter a plea next week.

Jacqueline Marie Wiersema is facing one count each of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose stemming from an alleged confrontation outside Kamloops Christian School on Oct. 4.

The incident forced the school into lockdown.

Investigators believe the foster mother, a friend of Wiersema’s, was dropping Wiersema’s children off at the school when the confrontation took place.

Court has heard Wiersema, a registered nurse, was off her mental-health medication at the time.

Her children are in temporary foster care while Wiersema undergoes mental-health treatment.

Wiersema is free on bail, but is barred for the time being from having direct contact with her children. She is expected to be arraigned in Kamloops provincial court on Nov. 24.