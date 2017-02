Please — do not feed bread to the birds

Editor:

The vast amounts of bread and bagels being fed to the wildfowl at Riverside Park is not good for the swans, geese or ducks.

It is junk food for them and causes angel wing, a debilitating illness that can eventually kill the birds.

Perhaps fish and game officials should have a word with those who insist on feeding bread items to the birds?

Dave Hay

Kamloops