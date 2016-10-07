Plenty to do at science centre

It’s another busy month at the Big Little Science Centre. Each Saturday, there is a featured show at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The schedule includes; Oct. 8, the Amazing Magnetism Show; Oct. 15, the Forces and Motion Show; Oct. 22, the Super Static Electricity Show and, on Saturday, Oct. 29, in honour of Halloween, the centre will host Gross Science from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a chance for children of all ages to make some slime and try out some Halloween favourites.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Robert Atwood, Michael Sullivan and Stuart Richey from Hummingbird Drones will be at the centre for a 7 p.m. talk about practical uses of drones and how they work. Admission is free and the session is suitable for older children and adults.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, centre staff is hosting a fundraiser at Duffy’s Pub, 1797 Pacific Way, in Dufferin. There are dinner seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the steak, chicken or vegetarian pasta dinner.

Tickets are $20, with half that amount going to the centre, and can be purchased by calling or visiting the centre at 655 Holt St., 250-554-2572.