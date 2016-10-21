Plug in, take in Secret City this weekend

Audience members will have a unique theatre experience this weekend as part of Western Canada Theatre’s Secret City.

Instead of securing a seat in a theatre, audience members will pick up an audio device at Red Collar Brewing Co,, 355 Lansdowne St., for a unique walking tour that loops around downtown Kamloops.

Six 10-minute audio plays were created by local artists Alicia Ashcroft, Andrew G. Cooper, Cayman Duncan, Devon More Music, Laura Michele Evans and Matt Macintosh based on true stories by Kamloops residents. It was conceived and curated by Heather Cant, the theatre company’s associate artistic director.

“When I moved back to Kamloops, I realized how many memories I had that were connected to this place and that other people must have them too,” Cant said. “What is just another park bench to me may hold significant importance to someone else. Secret City attempts to unveil and share those deeper, personal memories so we can all look on Kamloops through fresh eyes.”

Pick up an audio device any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 23. The tour, which takes about 90 minutes and departs every 15 minutes, is recommended for those ages 14 and older. Minors can be accompanied by a parent or guardian to enter Red Collar.

Admission is by donation and reservations are recommended, which can be made by contacting Cant by calling 250-372-3216 ext. 529 or emailing heather@wctlive.ca. A special edition of WCT’s playback series will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Sean McCann to return for Nov. 12 show

Sean McCann, former member of Great Big Sea, is coming back to Kamloops for a show at the Kamloops Convention Centre on Nov. 12.McCann left the band about four years ago to embark on a solo career. He played in Kamloops last year.

Dance night away

The Thompson Valley Activity and Social Club is hosting its next dance on Nov. 12 at the Kamloops Curling Club, 700 Victoria St. Dancing will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight, with music by Strange Brew. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 250-571-5111 or email tvasclub@gmail.com.