Police cruiser damaged after being T-boned

A young Kamloops woman is expected to face drunk-driving charges after slamming her vehicle into a police cruiser late Thursday night, Mounties say.

According to Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Edward Preto, a marked police car was driving north on Fifth Avenue near St. Paul Street just after 11 p.m. when a small car emerged from an alley and slammed into it.

“The force of the collision pushed the police car off the road onto the sidewalk,” Preto said. “Roads were icy at the time of the accident, however the driver of the small car had been drinking alcohol.”

Preto said the 20-year-old woman underwent a breath test at the RCMP detachment and was later released on a promise to appear.

The police vehicle is not drivable but no one was injured.

The woman is expected to make her first court appearance on Feb. 2.