Police investigation at Library Square continues

Kamloops Mounties have been at the Library Square condo building in North Kamloops all day Wednesday, but remain tight-lipped about why.

Three officers have been guarding a unit on the fifth floor all day. The door to the unit is open, revealing somewhat messy conditions. One officer is stationed in front of the open door, while two other Mounties are next to the elevators and staircase leading to the fifth floor.

At least three cruisers have been parked outsidethe building since about 6 a.m. and were still there as of 5 p.m. Officers were also in the lobby for much of the day.

When contacted by KTW, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said: “We do have an ongoing investigation there, but we have no information to release at this time.”